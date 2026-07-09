/'Shared confidence': PM Modi advocates deepening India-Australia trade and strategic links in Melbourne

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne during the second leg of his three-nation tour. Highlighting the event as a symbol of shared confidence and aspirations, PM Modi emphasised that amid global uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis, it is both natural and necessary for India and Australia to advance as trusted partners. He noted that a strong framework for future cooperation has been established by combining the capabilities of both nations.

"The presence of all of you is a symbol of our shared confidence and shared aspirations. Today, the world is going through a period of uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. At such a time, it is both natural and necessary for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners. Over the past few years, we have built a strong framework for future cooperation by combining the capabilities of both countries," PM Modi said.

Arriving in Australia on Wednesday (July 8) following a visit to Indonesia, PM Modi received a warm welcome from Melbourne's Indian community. The reception included cultural performances celebrating the shared heritage of both countries. A key highlight was a rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam by the Australian-Indian orchestra. PM Modi shared a video of the performance on X, calling it "wonderful" and stating that it illustrated how music strengthens interpersonal bonds. He added that the performance showcased the global popularity of Vande Mataram as India celebrates the song's 150th anniversary.

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Additionally, PM Modi watched a musical collaboration between Ron Murray and Dr Sam Evans, featuring Australia's traditional didgeridoo and India's tabla. He praised the artists for preserving their musical traditions, stating that the performance symbolised deep cultural connections. He also attended a Kathak performance and expressed encouragement at seeing Indian classical dance gain popularity across Australia.