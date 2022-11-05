Attack on Dover immigration centre had 'terror' motive: UK police

The United Kingdom's counterterrorism police in a recent statement have said that last week's firebombing attack on a migrant processing centre was motivated by "terrorist ideology".

On Saturday, the police said that evidence from the scene, including the devices used, suggests "an extreme right-wing motivation behind the attack," and that the attack was "motivated by a terrorist ideology" reports AFP.

On October 30, homemade bombs were thrown at an immigrant centre in the southeast port town of Dover. This facility handles migrants who have travelled by small boats over the English Channel from northern Europe. The attack on the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre left two of the staff with minor injuries.

The attack was carried out by a 66-year-old man who was later found dead nearby. earlier the police had refuted the terrorism angle saying "What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism."

However, on Saturday as per AFP Tim Jacques, senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing said that while mental health was likely a factor in the attacks, the "suspect's actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology" and this met the "threshold for a terrorist incident".

The police added that there was nothing to suggest that the attacker was working alongside someone else and that there is not "believed to be any wider threat to the public."

