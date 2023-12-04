At least 47 killed, 85 injured in floods, landslides in northern Tanzania

At least 47 people were killed and 85 others were injured due to landslides caused by flooding in northern Tanzania, reported news agency AFP citing a local official, on Sunday (Dec 3).

Tanzania, like other countries in East Africa, has been hit with weeks of torrential rain and flooding after witnessing an unprecedented drought.

Floods, landslides in northern Tanzania

Heavy rain hit the town of Katesh, which is some 300 kilometres north of the capital Dodoma, said district commissioner Janeth Mayanja, as per AFP.

At least 47 people were killed and 85 were injured as of evening, said the regional commissioner in the Manyara area of northern Tanzania, Queen Sendiga, according to the local media.

Mayanja warned the death toll was “likely to increase”. The deadly landslides happened near the slopes of Mount Hanang, reported Reuters citing local media, adding that the waters also swept away livestock.

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is in Dubai to attend the COP28 climate summit, expressed her condolences.

She also ordered the deployment of national security forces to help rescue efforts. “We are very shocked by this event,” said Hassan in a video message posted online by the Tanzanian Ministry of Health.

The adverse weather has also damaged infrastructure, reported BBC. The country’s meteorology agency has warned that the rains will continue this month after weeks of downpours across the country in November.

El Niño effect

The torrential rains, floods and landslides came after the countries in East Africa experienced an unprecedented drought. This has partly been attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon which has also killed hundreds of people in Kenya and Somalia in recent weeks.

ALSO READ | New York stabbing attack: Four killed in Queens neighbourhood as police shoots suspect dead

The heavy rains have left a trail of destruction, including ruined infrastructure like roads and submerging towns in East Africa, leading to the displacement of thousands of people.

Climate change is causing more intense and more frequent extreme weather events, scientists have previously said.

Last month, Tanzania witnessed higher-than-usual rainfall which led to the death of several people and the destruction of property in Dar es Salaam and parts of Kigoma, Kagera, Geita and Unguja.