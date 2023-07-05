At least 15 people dead after torrential rains lash southwest China

At least 15 people died and several were missing in the aftermath of torrential rain in the Chinese metropolis of Chongqing, local officials and state media said on Wednesday (July 5).

State news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities, "The latest round of torrential rains since Monday had killed 15 people and left four others missing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality as of 7 am Wednesday." The toll was also confirmed by the news agency AFP.

"The heavy rains, mainly seen in the areas along the Yangtze River, have triggered floods and geological disasters, disrupting the lives of more than 130,000 people in 19 districts and counties," Xinhua added.

Earlier on Tuesday, officials issued an alert for rain-triggered disasters across large swathes of central and southwestern China.

The state media also reported that President Xi Jinping ordered that "authorities at all levels must give top priority to ensuring people's safety and property".

The agency added, "Xi underlined that leading officials at all levels must take the lead in fighting the floods, put the people's safety and property first, and strive to minimise all kinds of losses."

The state broadcaster CCTV said that workers on Tuesday found that a closed-off railway bridge on the outskirts of Chongqing had collapsed after it was "damaged by the impact of mountain torrents". Xinhua reported that in neighbouring Sichuan province, authorities said more than 460,000 had been affected by the heavy rain this month.

As reported by AFP, around 85,000 people have been evacuated from their homes amid "flash floods in mountainous areas" and "possible mudslides in some parts" of the country expected this week. Fluctuation in global temperatures According to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction, July 3 was registered as the hottest day ever recorded globally.

The average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92C (62.46F) as heatwaves sizzled around the world.

(With inputs from agencies)

