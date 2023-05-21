At G7 summit, Sunak says Ukraine must win war, hails Zelensky's attendance at summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday (May 21) that Ukraine must win the war against Russia, adding the G7 is delivering more support for the war-torn country on the battlefield with tanks and long-range missiles. Addressing a press conference in Japan's Hiroshima, Prime Minister Sunak hailed Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the G7 summit by calling it a "moment of historical significance," the BBC reported.

"The image of the G7 and our partners, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with President Zelensky, sends a powerful message about the unity and determination of the G7 and its allies," Sunak said. "We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes because their security is our security," the British Prime Minister added, the BBC reported.

A day back, Rishi Sunak met Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit. Sunak hugged the Ukrainian president and said that the UK's support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia was not going anywhere.

Patting Zelensky on the back, Sunak said, "Good to see you. You made it."

The meeting came as the UK pledged to send hundreds of air defence missiles and armed drones to Ukraine. This meant that it was going further than any other country in providing weapons (to Ukraine).

And on Friday, Sunak and other G7 leaders agreed to tighten sanctions against Russia and pare back exposure to China. China poses greatest challenge of our age: Sunak During Sunday's press conference, British PM Sunak hit out at China by saying that it is "increasingly authoritarian at home and abroad". He explicitly identified China as "posing the greatest challenge of our age" in regard to global security and prosperity. Further slamming China, Sunak referred to a Saturday statement of the G7 that was aimed at tackling economic coercion.

The communique did not name China. But Sunak directly mentioned China here.

"The UK completely aligns with our allies. This is all about derisking not decoupling," he said and referred to the weight of the combine G7 alliance to prevent Beijing from using economic coercion to interfere in the sovereign affairs of others".

