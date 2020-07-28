Astronaut shares picture of Hurricane Hanna from space leaving netizens in awe

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jul 28, 2020, 09.38 AM(IST)

Astronaut shares picture of Hurricane Hanna from space leaving netizens in awe Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Posted on July 26, the picture has received over 17,000 likes and a variety of comments. 

 

Astronaut Bob Behnken is back with another mesmerizing glimpse from the space. This time, the astronaut posted a picture of Hurricane Hanna. 

The hurricane made its second landfall in Texas on Saturday afternoon, inflicting damage by heavy rain and strong wind. 

Behnken captured the Category I storm from the space leaving the netizens in awe. 

Bob Behnken took to Twitter and showed a view of Hurricane Hanna taken from the International Space Station (ISS) as it was passing over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Behnken clicked the photo that showed ‘observable structure’ of the hurricane. 

×

“Snapped this photo of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday as it was starting to have observable structure from @Space_Station. #HurricaneHanna,” reads the caption.

Posted on July 26, the picture has received over 17,000 likes and a variety of comments. 

×
×
×
×

Earlier, Bob shared a picture of lightening from space, leaving the netizens awe-struck. 