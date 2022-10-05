Asean China SCS Code of conduct will take time to resolve, says Singapore diplomat

Top Singapore diplomat Ong Keng Yong has said when it comes to negotiations for Asean China Code of Conduct, it "will take time to resolve". The code of conduct is for South China sea (SCS) and aims to reduce risk of any crisis in the region whose large swathes are claimed by Beijing. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in Singapore, Yong said, "The difference is now being resolved, it's not easy. Simply put, The Chinese side wants to create a new legal and international regime for a region that is critical to international shipping".

Yong is currently ambassador at large at Singapore foreign ministry & in the past been Singapore's high commissioner to India. He also spoke about India - Singapore ties, India as an investment destination. Transcript by Shriya Handoo.

WION: How do you see the Indian- Singapore relationship?

Ong Keng Yong: we have a good relationship, but we have some issues from time to time. The Leadership will know how to solve them. The fundamental India- Singapore relation is very good.

WION: We recently saw the 3+4 dialogue in New Delhi. What does that dialogue signify, and will that be a permanent fixture in the relationship in terms of an annual gathering of the ministers?

Ong Keng Yong: The leadership in India in Singapore. They have reaffirmed the understanding of how this particular friendship between Singapore and India should proceed. And now they have ministerial round table 3+4, it's a good signal to the people of India in Singapore. The leadership has a format to go forward. At the economic level, there are many things left unfinished due to political and other developments in India in Singapore, and the ASEAN region. The signal is that let's move on India's role in ASEAN in the bigger Asian region should be more prominent. Hopefully, Singaporean leadership and Indian leadership have reached a way forward.

WION: How do you see India as a country for investments or perhaps there is some difficulty for the Singaporeans to invest? How do you see India at that place?

Ong Keng Yong: It is never easy to do business in any other country. People of India forget that it is a big sub-continent of Asia and there are many different states in India. So, for the Singaporean community doing business there, we have to navigate the necessary avenue and legal procedures, and local order. Overall, the message we get is that India is a substantial market for Singaporean goods and services. Sure, there will be difficulties, but we have to learn how to navigate these challenges. The important thing is the business community in Singapore is very enthusiastic about the Indian market. We just have to do our best to facilitate this whole endeavored business and investors people wish to undertake?

WION: Can you give a little update on the code of conduct which is being negotiated between ASEAN and China? Are there any issues that are coming because it has been a long time since negotiations are going on?

Ong Keng Yong: The issues are there, but it will take more time to resolve them. But essentially between ASEAN and China, the most important element do we follow what is internationally available or do we create something new for this particular arena. ASEAN prefers to follow what is there in the international arena. We have other kinds of agreements between different states, but it governs the movement of ships and other activities in the ocean in Southeast Asia and China. The difference is now being resolved, it's not easy. Simply put, The Chinese side wants to create a new legal and international regime for a region that is critical to international shipping and a global community dealing in trade and investment.

WION: Is there a worry over aggressive China in the region?

Ong Keng Yong: Every country has its own respective stand on certain issues and yes, we go on talking to one another but at one point in the future we have to say, let's wrap it up, you made your stand, we have our own point, but how to go forward. I think both China and ASEAN want peace, without peace we cannot develop our economy, and we can't really have more prosperity and security. Eventually, after all the grandstanding and all sharing of their respective positions, we have to ask ourselves, how do we go forward I think we are still posturing in many ways but I think there is more to go forward.