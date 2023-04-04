As Macron heads to China, balancing act over Ukraine awaits him

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit China on Wednesday (Apri 15). He appears to have a balancing act before him as he attempts to keep relations between the two countries smooth and at the same time, dissuade China from supporting Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, in one direction or the other," an official from Macron's office told reporters Friday on condition of anonymity. The official was quoted by AFP.

The official reportedly added that Macron will look to stand firm towards Chinese President Xi Jinping all the while taking 'another path' from directly confrontational tone often heard from Washington.

The French leader's aims include preserving and rebalancing China's trade ties with Europe as well as safeguarding French interests in the Asia-Pacific region -- where Paris sees itself as a player thanks to its overseas territories and military deployments.

Macron's visit is likely to be representative of the European Union's stance towards the current political situation in the world. It was notable that European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen met Macron in Paris on Monday just days before Macron's visit to China.

In a speech last week, von der Leyen cautioned Beijing against direct support for the war while ruling out the 27-member European Union "decoupling" from China.

The Europeans won't hold Xi back from arming Russia by "saying nicely what he shouldn't do," said Antoine Bondaz of the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS). Bondaz was quoted by AFP.

He predicted instead that the leaders would warn him off arms deliveries in public while dangling the threat of sanctions in their private talks.

