As Europe struggles with virus, Greece enters second lockdown

As Europe struggles with coronavirus, Greece entered its second lockdown even as teachers nationwide protested against the closure of secondary schools.

"I've chosen to take drastic measures sooner rather than later," Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

The stringent measures include the closure of retail businesses although supermarkets and pharmacies are allowed to stay open.

The country has suffered a 96 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases with up to 2,000 cases per day. On Thursday, Greece recorded 2,917 new coronavirus infections with 2,646 on Friday.

In Thessaloniki, authorities have imposed stringent measures, including suspension of flights from regional airports amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

There has been 702 fatalities due to the virus in Greece.

Greece had earlier expanded its night curfew and shut restaurants, bars, theatres and museums.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has now surged to 46,892.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas had asserted earlier that implementation of the measures would ensure an "optimistic" December. However, businesses feel it would severely hit them with an estimated cost of 1.5 billion euros.

The Greek government had earlier released over 14 billion euros to support the economic impact of the first wave of the virus.