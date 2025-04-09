The dire wolf has been brought back to life with three pups genetically created by Colossal Biosciences. The animals went extinct nearly 13,000 years ago, and now that they are resurrected, the world of genetic engineering is gathering accolades for an unbelievable scientific feat. However, it is not a happy scenario for humans, as per several experts.

One of them thinks it is like a scene right out of Jurassic Park, where the dinosaurs took down humans after coming in contact with them. If this were to happen with dire wolves, they too would attack humans since the genetically modified wolves are "big carnivores", Professor Philip Seddon, a zoologist at the University of Otago, told Mail Online.

Khaleesi, the dire wolf pup

The dire wolf became famous after appearing in the TV series Game of Thrones. One of the female pups has been named after a popular character, GOT character Khaleesi, played by Emilia Clarke.

The other two male pups have been named after twin brothers from Roman mythology - Romulus and Remus. They were born in October 2024 and, right now, measure nearly four feet and weigh over 36 kg. Colossal extracted DNA from fossilized dire wolf remains and combined it with the genetic code of a grey wolf to create the dire wolf.

"Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies. It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation," Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm said.

The dire wolf pups are currently roaming in a park, and there are no plans to release them in the wild. They will be kept in a big enclosure and monitored. But what if they were to break free? Could that unfold a scenario like Jurassic Park?

Netizens question the resurrection of dire wolf

Netizens are already bewildered to see a ferocious creature being "de-extincted". Drawing on the dinosaur movie franchise, they are questioning ways this could go wrong. "AI robots, self-driving cars, reviving extinct animals. It's like scientists have never been to the movies," a user wrote.

The X handle of the Jurassic Park movie franchise couldn't keep itself out of the chatter and commented on a TIME magazine cover of the story. It read, "We see no possible way this could go wrong."

A user said, "You've literally warned us for over 30 years, and people are still not listening."

Experts are also warning about the consequences of resurrecting the dire wolf. Nic Rawlence, a paleontologist at the University of Otago, told Mail Online, "If released into the wild in large enough numbers to establish a self-sustaining population, this new wolf could potentially take down prey larger than that hunted by grey wolves."

This could also trigger human and wolf conflict, a growing problem in the United States. Although grey wolves rarely attack humans, fatalities have been reported on a few occasions.