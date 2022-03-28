As conflict with Russia intensifies, mourners defy missile threats to attend Ukrainian military funerals

As Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, mourners seem to be defying missile threats for attending military funerals in Lviv, a Reuters report said.

For last few days, Lviv's skyline has been witnessing clouds of black smoke every now and then due to the relentless missile strikes carried out by the Russian forces.

On Sunday, mourners began gathering to bury Ukrainian soldiers killed in the ongoing war with Russia in Lviv.

The firefighters in the city have put out fire at an oil depot, which was struck by rockets the day before.

A crowd gathered at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Ukraine’s western capital, which is just 60 km from the border with Poland.

“I knew that the churches would be very crowded today. I was so worried about today,” said 70-year-old retiree Liubov Odnorih told Reuters.

She was one of many people, who crammed into the Ukrainian Greek Catholic church to attend the funeral of two soldiers, who were killed in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Russia is looking to divide Ukraine into two separate nations, like North and South Korea, Ukraine's military intelligence chief said on Sunday.

In the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in Ukraine, a local leader on Sunday said the region may soon organise a vote on joining Russia.

In a statement released by the Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, head, Ukrainian military intelligence, said the vote is "an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine".

(With inputs from agencies)