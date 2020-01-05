As 24 die in Australia bushfires, #PrayforAustralia trends in Twitter

As 24 people were killed in massive bushfires that caused great damage in Australia, #prayforAustralia trends on Twitter as netizens sought to turn world's attention towards massive crisis.

People in social media also shared images of koalas and other animals who have been severely affected by the fires. Nearly, half of Australia's disease-free koala population feared dead in the huge fires.

#PrayForAustralia

1. 24 people dead

2. 8,000 koalas dead

3. 500M animals dead

4. More than 1400 homes destroyed

5. Over 5.5 million hectares burned

6. More than 10 million people in toxic level of bushfire smoke

Pray for Australia.

Some scientists say that half a billion native animals died in New South Wales alone.

Some users also urged everyone for rains in the country.

In Australian state of New South Wales, nearly 150 fires continued to burn, with light showers providing little respite. However, blazes again reach the suburbs of Sydney.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday announced the largest military call-up in living memory, deploying upto 3,000 reservists to assist volunteer firefighters.

Warships and combat helicopters have already been used for the largest maritime evacuation in Australia since World War II, rescuing 4,000 people trapped for days on the foreshore of Mallacoota.

Celebrities have come out in support of the crisis and raised millions of dollars to support firefighters and fire-affected communities. American pop star Pink and Australian actress Nicole Kidman said that they would donate USD 500,000.

On Sunday, firefighters found some relief in New South Wales and Victoria due to cooler air and some rainfall.

But some communities are still under threat due to out-of-control fires in and around the town of Eden in New South Wales near the Victorian border.

The smoke from Australia reached New Zealand's Auckland and skies turned orange.

The police said that they urged people to stop calling emergency number 111, telling them the "orange" colour is due to bushfires in Australia.

