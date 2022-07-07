Army offer is a 'ruse', says Sudan civillian bloc

Sudan's main civillian group has rejected a proposal from the coup leader who vowed to 'make room' for civillian groups a 'giant ruse'. The civilian bloc has urged more protests.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, whose power grab last October derailed a transition to civilian rule, had vowed in a surprise move Monday to "make room" for civilian groups to form a new transitional government.

However, the main civillian alliance, the Forces for Freedom and Change, has called for "continued public pressure" on the streets. It has dismissed Burhan's move as a "tactical retreat and a transparent manoeuvre"

"The coup leader's speech is a giant ruse, even worse than the October 25 coup," said FFC leader Taha Othman. "The crisis will end with the coup leaders resigning and the forces of the revolution forming a civil government."

Burhan had uprooted the transitional government last year. The government had been painstakingly forged between military and civillian factions in 2019. This government was formed after mass protests that prompted the army to oust longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in April that year

On the streets of Khartoum, protesters defied security forces and held firm on their makeshift barricades, despite heavy fatalities late last week.

Security forces -- as they have done repeatedly during the long-running protests -- sought to break up the crowds by firing barrages of stun grenades and tear gas, according to pro-democracy medics.

Protests also spread to other cities Tuesday, including Wad Madani, 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of the capital, where hundreds staged a sit-in, according to witnesses.

"We launched this sit-in in response to coup leader Burhan's speech," said protester Safa Abderrahim. "We want freedom, peace, justice and a civillian government."

(With inputs from agencies)

