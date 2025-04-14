UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner deployed the Army to help manage the Birmingham bin crisis, which has seen over 17,000 tons of waste accumulate on the streets due to a bin workers' strike lasting over a month.

The Local Government Secretary utilised formal powers known as Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (Maca) to summon Army experts following a strike by bin workers.

A small team of military personnel with operational planning expertise has been deployed to provide logistical support in tackling the ongoing crisis.

According to The Telegraph, contingency plans are in place to potentially scale up military involvement if the situation demands it, ensuring a flexible response.

'Short, time-limited' assistance

The military personnel will be providing assistance for a “short, time-limited period to support the council with making sure its response to the ongoing public health risk is as swift as possible,” the Telegraph quoted a government source as saying.

The move has sparked tension between Labour and its union allies, with a Labour frontbencher criticizing Unite for holding Birmingham's residents "to ransom" amid the ongoing strike.

The former head of the Army warned that such a decision could prove costly to the taxpayer.

“We are the nation’s reserve pool of trained manpower and will do whatever the Government of the day decides,” he said.

“But it is not a cheap option. If saving life is not involved, the Ministry of Defence will charge whichever department of state had requested help – and we charge at full rates.”

Unite's general secretary, Sharon Graham, hit back at the Labour-led council, accusing them of "villifying" bin collectors amidst the ongoing strike.

“Whilst it is helpful that the Government finally realised after weeks that they have a role in this dispute, the constant attacks and briefings against these low-paid bin workers is frankly a disgrace," Graham said.

“Of course, these workers are in the driving seat around what they wish to accept. Indeed, there is another ballot happening by close of play on Monday. Unite backs these workers 100 per cent," she said.

“Rather than vilifying their low-paid employees, the council should look seriously at the KC-approved offer that Unite has put forward, which deals with the issues and gives these workers and their families dignity and security," she added.

