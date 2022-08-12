Armed man who held hostage bank staff to withdraw savings becomes hero in Lebanon

A Lebanese man who took a bank hostage in order to access his own money is being hailed as a hero by the public in Beirut.

Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, a 42-year-old food-delivery driver, stormed the Federal Bank branch in the capital to withdraw a part of his frozen savings of $210,000 to help pay for his father’s hospital bill.

According to AFP news agency, he entered the bank with a rifle, poured petrol and demanded his money. Following a seven-hour stan-doff, he was promptly arrested and taken out of the bank, with no injury being reported.

LBC TV channel reported that the armed man surrendered after he was allowed to take $35,000 of his savings upfront.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the bank during the stand-off chanted, "You are a hero."

The hostage taker represents the anger of a wider public whose savings accounts have been frozen for over three years due to the economic crisis. Banks have allowed depositors only token withdrawals of dollars each month that are insufficient to meet the most basic of needs.

#Lebanon: A man has taken as many as 10 people hostage in a Beirut bank today after he was denied the ability to withdraw savings to pay his father’s medical bills. The man, named Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, reportedly was denied access to $210,000. https://t.co/7f0EkEPm72 pic.twitter.com/omqfZDucki — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) August 11, 2022 ×

Mariam Chehadi, Hussein’s wife, who was standing outside, told reporters that her husband “did what he had to do,”, reports AP news agency.

Hussein’s brother Atef, standing outside the bank, defended his brother during the standoff. “My brother is not a scoundrel. He is a decent man. He takes what he has from his own pocket to give to others.”

Notably, this was the second incident of bank siege reported this year. In January, another angry depositor doused customers in a regional bank with fuel and demanded his savings. He too was successful.

The country is in the midst of one of the world's most severe economic crises. Apart from the cost-of-living crisis and shortages of wheat and medicines, Lebanon's local currency has lost more than 90 per cent of its value since 2019.

According to UN, around four-fifths of the population are living in poverty.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE