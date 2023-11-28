Arab envoys gather in Delhi to express solidarity with Palestinians

In a resounding show of support for Palestine, Arab ambassadors and other diplomats convened in Delhi on Tuesday, ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on November 29.

The meeting, led by Palestinian Ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Al-Haija, and Arab League's Ambassador to Delhi, Yusuf Mohamed Jameel, underscored the enduring commitment of Arab nations to the Palestinian cause.

Speaking to WION, Ambassador Al-Haija said, "It's nothing new from the Arab countries, to be at the Palestine embassy in solidarity... Their support started 75 years ago for the Palestine cause; they all have been supporting the Palestinian cause." Ambassador Jameel echoed the sentiment, underlining the responsibility to address the challenging circumstances faced by the Palestinian people, stating, "we join to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people, when they are facing a war for their existence, and a challenging time...it's our duty to reflect on this tragedy, to end the suffering of Palestinian people.”

Present at the Palestine embassy's Arafat-Indira Cultural Centre were envoys of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Oman, Sudan, Djibouti, Algeria, Syria, and Tunisia, along with diplomats from Qatar and Kuwait among others.

The historic significance of November 29 harks back to 1977 when the General Assembly designated it as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, coinciding with the adoption of the resolution on the partition of Palestine in 1947.

Asked about India's support, the Palestine envoy said, "For us India is a very important friend, a very important and historic friend. We are expecting them to call for a ceasefire as soon as possible, before this humanitarian truce ends and to work with other international communities, to peacefully solve the Palestinian cause leading to the establishment of the state of Palestine on the land of 1967, with east Jerusalem its capital.”

Regarding India's humanitarian aid to Gaza, the envoy lamented the challenges, stating, "We have lots of humanitarian aid in Egypt, we have thousands of tons, and I am sure we need, but the problem is that Israelis are not allowing the international community to supply Gaza, what it's needed. We need at least 300 trucks for at least two months to get the minimum need of Palestinian people in Gaza Strip."

India has sent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, in 2 tranches in the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Arab-Islamic countries' foreign ministers are travelling to a number of global capitals to sensitise them about the situation as per the outcome of the Riyadh summit. The plan is to visit India as well, with a proposal being sent to New Delhi.

In response to a question on the proposed visit, Saudi Arabia's ambassador Saleh Eid H. Al-Husseini said, "This delegation has a mission to reach all important capitals, to explain the need for peace, and the need to have a ceasefire, because if you don't a support a ceasefire, it means more killing, big need for ceasefire..."adding, "tour is still undergoing. India is an important country, and also expecting from India to play a major role for supporting peace and stability in the global system, India is now have the presidency of G20, it has a history of supporting peace and stability for the global system, and this is expected to continue.”

The Arab-Islamic countries' foreign ministers delegation has already travelled to China, Russia, UK, France and Spain.

On the sidelines of the solidarity meet, Egypt's ambassador Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed told WION, "We are supports of the right of Palestinians, there right to determine own future, and we have been forefront of Arab and Islamic countries calling for this...need to have sovereign state for the Palestinian people".

On potential spill-over from Gaza into Egypt, he rejected the idea, asserting, "The idea of displacing the Palestinians is completely refused, we saw that in 48, 67 and the idea of displacing the Palestinians into Egypt is not something that is acceptable, not acceptable to Egypt, Arab and also to Palestinians, because they know the ramifications of this."

Egypt has played a key role amid the ongoing situation, first by hosting a key summit in Cairo, and then by sending international humanitarian aid to Gaza via the Rafah border.