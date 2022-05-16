Anthony Fauci says he will resign if Donald Trump is re-elected as US president

The relationship between the United States’ top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and former president Donald Trump has always been quite rocky. Both of them have publicly stated their disliking for each other and it looks like the situation has not changed at all. Fauci made it clear on Sunday that he will resign from his position if Trump is re-elected as President in 2024.

Fauci, who has served under seven US Presidents till date and was a vocal critic of the former president’s handling of COVID-19, said during his CNN interview that he will leave as the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases if Trump wins the elections in 2024.

In the interview, he once again said that he does not trust Trump’s ability to handle a public health emergency and said that the previous administration’s response to COVID-19 was ‘not optimal’.

“If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think at best you could say it wasn’t optimal. And I just think history will speak for itself. I don’t need to make any further comment about that – it’s not productive,” Fauci told CNN in his interview.

This week, the COVID-19 related deaths in the US exceeded one million – the most for any country in the world. According to the data provided by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, 303 out of every 100,000 residents lost their lives to COVID-19 in the United States. The only other country with such high mortality rates in the world is Brazil, according to AFP.

