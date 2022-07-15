Antarctica dazzles in bright lilac, orange skies at night; seven months after Tonga volcano eruption

Earth's southernmost continent of Antarctica is having a dazzling mid-winter. The usually dark skies have been brushed with scintillating bright hues of purple, pink and orange. Together, creating a mirage, which looks straight out of a utopian dream.

Thanks to the Tongan volcano that erupted nearly seven months back in January, the entire skyline of Antarctica has been graced with a dreamy vision. Despite being over 7,000 kilometres away from Tonga, the great white continent has been affected, albeit aesthetically.

The stunning images were captured by Stuart Shaw, a New Zealand science technician who is currently stationed at Scott Base for the winter.

Reportedly, there is a significant deposit of aerosols in the stratosphere above the continent, which has contributed to the lilac sky. The volcanic eruptions usually release these aerosols which can hang and circulate around for months, often bending the light from Sun and creating these mesmerizing views.

New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospherics (NIWA) which had received the images from Stuart, remarked that a similar phenomenon was recently witnessed in Australia and New Zealand last month.