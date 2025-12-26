Google Preferred
  /Another Zelensky-Trump meet soon? Ukrainian leader says agreed on 'highest level' meeting

Another Zelensky-Trump meet soon? Ukrainian leader says agreed on ‘highest level’ meeting

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 26, 2025, 12:48 IST | Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 13:26 IST
Another Zelensky-Trump meet soon? Ukrainian leader says agreed on ‘highest level’ meeting

File photo: US President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Dec 26) said that he would soon meet US President Donald Trump as part of efforts to end the war with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Dec 26) said that he would soon meet US President Donald Trump as part of efforts to end the war with Russia, suggesting that “a lot can be decided before the New Year”. This comes after recent discussions held between US and Ukrainian officials, during which the negotiators drafted a 20-point plan to end the war. The proposal has been sent to Moscow for feedback.

“We are not losing a single day,” Zelensky wrote on X. “We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!”

Under the 20-point plan, the frontline would freeze. It would also remove a requirement for Kyiv to legally renounce its bid to join NATO, Zelensky said in a press briefing on Wednesday (Dec 24).

Meanwhile, Moscow has shown little inclination that it would abandon its hardline territorial demands that Ukraine withdraw from the eastern Donbas and relinquish its NATO ambitions.

Moscow said that it was “formulating its position” on the plan, but declined to comment on the specifics of it.

On Thursday (Dec 25), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said progress to end the war was “slow but regular.”

Some peace documents ‘fully prepared’: Zelensky

Zelensky said on Thursday that some documents of the peace deal are “fully prepared” after he held discussions with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“It is important if we succeed in organising what we discussed today with President Trump's envoys. Some documents, as I see it, are nearly ready, and some documents are fully prepared. Of course, there is still work to be done on sensitive issues. But together with the American team, we understand how to put all of this in place. The weeks ahead may also be intensive. Thank you, America,” Zelensky said.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

