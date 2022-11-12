Another slip-up from Biden, thanks Colombia instead of Cambodia at ASEAN summit

President of the United States Joe Biden made another faux pas on Saturday when he said Colombia when referring to Cambodia, which is hosting the ASEAN summit.

While meeting his counterparts from ASEAN in Phnom Penh, Biden said, "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us."

He was alluding to the 10-nation regional bloc's current chair, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

The US President, who is on a quick trip that includes stops at the G20 meeting in Indonesia, the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, and the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, recently made a similar error while speaking to reporters at the White House.

The Democratic president, who will be 80 on November 20, announced this week that he plans to seek re-election in 2024. A final decision is anticipated to be made early in the following year.

Republicans have seized on Biden's sporadic verbal slip-ups and propensity to veer from the script during live appearances as evidence that he is past his prime and unfit for office.

Supporters point out that Biden has been improvising in public talks for decades despite having overcome a childhood stutter.

