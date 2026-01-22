/Another shooting shocks Australia: 3 killed in New South Wales on national day of mourning for Bondi attack victims

Almost a month after the Bondi beach shooting in Australia, three people have been shot dead on Thursday (Jan 22) in an attack in the state of New South Wales, police said. Local media reported that the gunman remained at large and the shooting was a suspected incident of domestic violence. Reuters reported that the police said an operation was underway in the town of Lake Cargelligo, about 611 kilometres (379 miles) west of Sydney, and urged residents to stay indoors. Emergency services were called to the scene. Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland, Western Region Commander, said in a press conference that the incident occurred at about 4:20 PM, with police called to shots fired in a vehicle. The incident comes despite New South Wales having enacted laws that limit individuals to owning no more than four firearms and require licence holders to maintain gun club membership, Reuters reported.