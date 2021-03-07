Another ex-aide accuses Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct

Another woman has come forward accusing the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of making her uncomfortable through his inappropriate behaviour.

Recounting several unwanted advances at the workplace, a former aide of Cuomo has alleged him of making her feel uncomfortable in the starting years of her time at their offices in Albany.

Ana Liss, Cuomo's policy and operations aide, has accused him of awkwardly asking her if she had a boyfriend, calling her 'sweetheart' without permission and inappropriately touching her on her lower back at a reception.

She has also alleged that once kissed her hand when she got up from her desk. Liss claims that while she tried to dismiss these actions as harmless flirtation in the start, she later started viewing them as patronising and diminishing over time.

All of this happened in the starting years of her time at Cuomo's offices in the state capital Albany where she worked from 2013 to 2015. His actions were "not appropriate, really, in any setting," she said.

"Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures," Cuomo's senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said in response to the allegation which was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.

"At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures," he said, adding, "That's what people in politics do."

This has come after Cuomo issued a public apology but refused to resign from his post over the allegations. He had also called for an outside review following a report of sexual misconduct allegations after two other former aides had accused him of the same.