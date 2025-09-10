/Another city to witness federal crackdown? Trump says ‘governor of a certain state would love’ them there

President Donald Trump has hinted that another US city is soon going to face a National Guard deployment amid his crackdown against crime and immigration. He made the remarks during his unplanned visit to a restaurant in Washington as he argued that his federal takeover policy was working. He was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as he dined at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on Tuesday (Sep 9).

Speaking to the reporters outside the restaurant, Trump said that his administration’s crackdown against crime in DC was instrumental in his decision to dine out. He further suggested that he would soon announce a similar operation in another city.

“We’ll be announcing another city that we’re going to very shortly — we’re working it out,” Trump said. “The governor of a certain state would love us to be there, and the mayor of a certain city in that same state would love us to be there. We’ll announce it probably tomorrow, and it’s going to be something where we’ll do like we did here.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump has repeatedly said that he would send federal troops to Democratic-controlled cities like Chicago and Baltimore.

Hailing his decisions, the US president said, “I wouldn’t have done this three months ago, four months ago, I certainly wouldn’t have done it a year ago.” He added, “This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it’s as safe as there is in the country, so we’re here with Cabinet members having dinner, and everybody should go out.”

“We have a safe city, so that’s good. Enjoy yourself. You won’t be mugged going home,” Trump said to the other people at the diner.

However, Trump was approached by protesters chanting “Free DC” and “Free Palestine.” In a video, the protesters can also be heard chanting “Trump is the Hitler of our time” as he makes his way through the dining hall.