/Another central arm of Iranian terror regime severed: Netanyahu tweets on elimination of Khademi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (April 6) reacted to the killing of Majid Khademi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence organisation. Netanyahu took to X to write, “Another central arm of the Iranian terror regime has been severed. Tonight, we eliminated Majid Khademi, head of the Intelligence Division in the Revolutionary Guards, one of the Iranian regime's senior officials, who had only recently assumed his role after his predecessor was eliminated.”

"In addition, we eliminated Asghar Bakri, commander of Unit 840 in the Quds Force, who is responsible for attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world," he wrote further.

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Sendig out a warning to Iran Netanyahu said, "Whoever acts to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil—their blood is upon their head. We are acting with strength and determination—we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us.

Majid Khademi killed

Majid Khademi, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence

organisation was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Monday (April 6).

"Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy... at dawn today," read a statement release by IRGC after his killing.

Khademi, who assumed leadership of the organisation in 2022 following the high-profile ousting of Hossein Taeb, occupied one of the most powerful and secretive roles in the Islamic Republic.

Under his watch, the IRGC Intelligence Organisation operated as a parallel intelligence body to the Ministry of Intelligence, often taking the lead on matters of national security and the detention of dual nationals.