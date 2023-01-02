Andrew Tate's arrest: What made the 'manosphere' influencer so controversial?

Andrew Tate, a notorious internet personality and former kickboxer, was detained in Romania on Thursday (29 December. 2022), along with his brother, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and establishing an organised crime group, one day after engaging in a Twitter argument with climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tate has previously been accused of using hate speech and anti-women slurs. As reported by Reuters, he would be detained for around 30 days.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Tate, also known as King Cobra, operates the website CobraTate, which describes him as a 36-year-old American-British kickboxer. His accolades include holding the ISKA Kickboxing world championship title, and he also serves as a commentator for the Romanian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) production firm Real Xtreme Fighting.

He participated in the UK reality series Big Brother in 2016, but was disqualified after a video surfaced showing him attempting to hit a woman, which he disputed.

His distinctive kind of self-help guidance for men in the realms of business, financial, personal life, and mental health, which he refers to as "Tate speak," has helped him progressively grow in popularity.

He is arguably the most well-known among individuals with a similar message who call themselves "Men's Rights Activists." Over the past few years, they have claimed to empower men through a plethora of YouTube channels and podcasts.

His work has been extremely popular recently, and by June of this year, Google searches for him outnumbered those for Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump. Short clips—typically around a minute long—of his videos or interviews are taken from them and released on TikTok or as Instagram Reels videos, where they are viewed by millions globally.

What makes Andrew Tate so popular?

With 3.7 million followers on Twitter, Tate has a sizable internet following. Tate reportedly had more than 740,000 subscribers on YouTube and 4.6 million Instagram followers before being banned from many social media sites.

His opponents frequently use their vehement criticism of his numerous beliefs to further his presenc online. But, he also has a fervent fan base that is primarily composed of young men. Additionally, he stated that he supports the ideologies of former US President Donald Trump.

Tate has settled in with the anti-feminist movement known as the "manosphere," which the Southern Poverty Law Center has called "rich with sexist insults that may be startling for the visceral venom they express."

Although some of Tate's fans might ask him for love or fitness advice, many have built their own fan bases by cutting and sharing footage of Tate's offensive remarks.

YouTuber and culture critic F.D. Signifier explained the appeal of the manosphere to young men by saying that it appeals to men who are upset with the "existential dread" of "patriarchy under capitalism" and may look to individuals like Tate for guidance. He said that the desire frequently begins with someone "wanting to acquire some muscle, learn how to talk to females, or seeking for their favourite anime character and ends- [up] advocating for things like compulsory monogamy, sex laws, and other issues."

Understanding the 'Manosphere' that Andrew Tate was part of

The manosphere is a network of online men's communities that oppose women's empowerment and that support sexist and anti-feminist ideologies. They attribute all kinds of social issues to feminists and women. Many of these groups support hostility toward women and girls, at times even inciting it. There are four major categories:

MRAs (Men's Rights Advocates) push for political reforms that will benefit men. But, a large part of their activism consists of making fun of and harassing feminists and other female public figures.

Men Going Their Own Way (MGTOW) claims that because women are such poison, men should entirely disregard them. Others MGTOW may date women but refrain from anything serious like getting married. Some MGTOW will not even be friends with women.

Pick-up artists (PUAs) instruct men in seduction techniques so they can better attract women. These methods frequently entail treating women unfairly, such as by insulting them ("negging") or disobeying their consent.

Involuntary celibates (also known as incels) feel they are entitled to a relationship with a woman but are unable to do it. This gang has been implicated in several instances of extremely violent behaviour, including murder.

Numerous manosphere groups who maintain their own websites have noticed an increase in traffic, with some witnessing increases in user numbers from hundreds to millions. However, these organisations are also present on widely used social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Many manosphere communities may be found online, especially on Reddit, despite the fact that the most prominent MGTOW and incel subreddits are now forbidden.

Since YouTube's "watch next" algorithm has a history of promoting progressively sexist and anti-feminist content to keep users interested, young people may also discover the manosphere there. Another option would be TikTok, where the MGTOW and pick-up artist groups in particular are growing in popularity.

The manosphere is notorious for its extensive use of arcane language in common debates. Several expressions, like the following, imply that a person is conversant with the manosphere:

Red pill: Realising that feminism is about suppressing men and learning the 'truth' about female nature.

Blue pill: the state of blissful ignorance brought on by refusing to take the red pill.

Alpha male or Chad: An appealing, successful man wanted by all women.

Beta male: A typical man who has not yet taken the red pill and is inferior to the alpha male.

Femoid/foid: A term for "female humanoid," primarily used by incels.

Gynocentrism: The belief that women control and rule society.

(With inputs from agencies)