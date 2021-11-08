Analysis reveals Australia’s emissions from land clearing way more higher than claimed

A new analysis has revealed that Australia is releasing more emissions from deforestation than reported to the United Nations. The revelation came after an assessment of satellite images of more than 50 properties in Queensland.

The images were clicked by Martin Taylor, who happens to be an adjunct senior lecturer at the University of Queensland.

Taylor noticed disparities between what is termed as cleared land by Australia’s National Carbon Accounting System (NCAS) and the Statewide Landcover and Trees Study (Slats) used by the state government.

How countries treat emissions coming from the land sector has always been a controversial point. This is because of the challenges that are faced in accurately measuring and monitoring a changing vegetation.

The government, for years, relied on its reporting of falls in land-clearing rates. This is how it concluded that the country’s emissions have fallen by about one-fifth since 2005.

The government’s net zero plan report states, "Emissions from [LuluCF] have fallen by 114m tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent since 2005, and in 2019 the sector represented a 25 Mt CO₂-e sink for Australia."

The revelation comes at a time when various countries are pledging to cut their emissions at the COP26 summit being help at Glasgow.

Some countries have upgraded their existing pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Also, there have been separate deals on phasing out coal, ending foreign fossil fuel funding, and slashing methane.