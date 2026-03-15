/Amid Trump's call for help in Strait of Hormuz, Japan says bar high for sending warships

Amid United States President Donald Trump asking other nation to send their warships to help protect world oil supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, japan said the threshold is "extremely high" for Tokyo. Takayuki Kobayashi, the policy chief of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on Sunday said "Legally speaking, we do not rule out the possibility, but given the current situation in which this conflict is ongoing, I believe this is something that must be considered with great caution."

Japan is the fifth-biggest importer of oil with 95 percent of it coming from the Middle East and 70 percent passing through the Strait of Hormuz which is almost blocked for passage in the Iran war.

Sending its warship abroad is a sensitive matter in the officially pacifist Japan, as many voters seem to back the US-imposed, war-renouncing 1947 constitution.

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Last week, Takaichi while speaking in parliament on the issue of sending its warship to the Middle East said “nothing has been decided”.

Iranian attacks have nearly halted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, used for one-fifth of world oil supplies. This has led to petroleum prices soaring 40 percent thus hitting the global economy hard.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump while appealing for help wrote on social media Saturday.