Amid coronavirus surge, Vietnam government urges donations for 'vaccine fund'

After being lauded as a model country for a successful fight against the deadly coronavirus, Vietnam is now struggling to vaccinate its citizens.

Vietnam is now being attacked with a new wave of COVID-19, the country has only been able to vaccinate one per cent of its population, out of 100 million.

Also read | Give at least 50% of vaccine doses to Covax programme: WHO

The authorities are now urging locals to donate money to the country’s ‘vaccine fund’ so that authorities can procure more doses and help vaccinate as many people as possible, at the earliest.

In order to make sure Vietnam’s economy continues to grow, like last year, the locals are also coming forward to donate whatever they can.

WATCH |

The locals have been receiving regular text messages asking for contributions and donations to the COVID-19 vaccine fund. In addition to this, the civil servants have been urged to donate one day’s pay to this fund.

Vietnam's government is hoping to procure 150 million vaccine doses by the end of this year through which they will be able to vaccinate nearly 70 per cent of the total population. This would cost nearly $1.1 billion, but the government has been able to collect only $640 million from the budget.