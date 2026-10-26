/Amazon won't patch a critical flaw in its AI model server! There is no fix coming

Usually when a critical security flaw is found in software from a company the size of Amazon, the story ends with a patch. This one does not. Amazon Web Services has confirmed a severe vulnerability and said, in effect, that it will never be fixed.

The Flaw

The vulnerability, logged as CVE-2026-115812, is in AWS Multi Model Server, a tool for hosting and serving trained machine-learning models. In an official security bulletin published on 23 October, AWS described it as a path-traversal flaw in the way the server unpacks model archive files: a maliciously crafted archive can write files outside the folder it is supposed to stay in, which can lead to an attacker running code with the server's privileges.

By the common severity scale it scores 9.8 out of 10 — about as high as these ratings go. Making matters worse, the tool's management interface requires no authentication, so any deployment that exposes it on a reachable network address is especially vulnerable.

The Part That Is Unusual

The response is what makes this notable.

AWS states that Multi Model Server is end of life, that every released version — 1.1.11 and earlier — is affected, and that no fixed version is available or planned on any distribution channel. The project's source code has been archived and read-only since late 2025. There is, in other words, no patch, and there never will be one. AWS's recommendation is simply to migrate to a supported model-serving solution.

Why It Matters

This is a hole in the plumbing of AI deployment, not in a flashy consumer product.

Multi Model Server is the kind of behind-the-scenes tool that organisations quietly stand up to serve AI models and then forget about. Abandoned software like that is exactly where serious vulnerabilities fester: it is still running in production somewhere, no longer being watched, and now carries a publicly documented, unpatchable, top-severity flaw. A documented weakness with no fix is an open invitation to anyone who finds an exposed instance.

The Fair Context

In fairness to AWS, there are reasonable points on its side. End-of-life software cannot be supported forever, the company did disclose the flaw clearly rather than quietly, and there is a legitimate supported path: stop using the tool. Security researchers report no known exploitation of this flaw so far, and the risk is concentrated in deployments that expose the unauthenticated management interface to a network — a configuration that careful operators avoid anyway.

The counterweight is that 'just migrate' is easy to say and hard to do; abandoned infrastructure tends to keep running precisely because nobody is paying attention to it, and a 9.8-rated flaw with no patch and no login on its control panel is a combination that will catch someone out.

What To Watch

Whether organisations actually hunt down and retire their Multi Model Server deployments, or leave them running unnoticed. Whether attackers begin scanning the internet for exposed, unauthenticated instances. And whether the broader rush to deploy AI is leaving behind a trail of abandoned, unmaintained tools that become tomorrow's security incidents.