Amazon launches first pair of prototype satellites for Kuiper internet network

Amazon on Friday (Oct 6) launched its first pair of prototype satellites for its planned Kuiper internet network. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket emblazoned with the Amazon logo lifted off from Cape Canaveral shortly after 18.00 GMT, carrying the two Kuiper test satellites. This launch is Amazon's first step before it deploys thousands more (satellites) into orbit to beam internet service globally and compete with SpaceX's Starlink.

In the next few years, the e-commerce giant looks to deploy 3,236 more satellites and offer broadband internet globally. Reuters reported in the days leading up to the launch, Amazon divulged few specifics about the two satellites.

Amazon vows to invest $10 billion in Kuiper project

Amazon has vowed to invest $10 billion into its Kuiper project. American regulators require the company to deploy half its planned satellite constellation by 2026. Similar to SpaceX, Amazon aims to target individual consumers and enterprise customers with Kuiper, pulling from its devices playbook to build consumer terminals.

The low-earth satellites will travel at an altitude of 590 and 630 kilometers (about 367 and 392 miles) which will provide internet to areas that cable and fiber can’t reach.

'Kuiper 4-5 years behind Starlink'

Speaking to Reuters, TMF (Telecom, Media and Finance) Associates President Tim Farrar said, "Starlink has already announced it has about 2 million customers and it's been growing very fast. It's been adding roughly 100,000 customers a month. And last year they had revenues of something like $1.4 billion. So by the time Amazon gets their constellation to service, it's very most likely that StarLink will have five plus million subscribers and perhaps $5 to $8 billion of revenue."

"And that's going to be a long road for Amazon to get anywhere close to that. So they are four or five years behind at least," Farrar added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE