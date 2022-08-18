Allen Weisselberg, ex-CFO of Trump, pleads guilty for his role in tax fraud scheme

One of Donald J Trump's most trusted executives pleaded guilty to conspiring with Trump's company to carry out a long-running tax scheme, a confession that painted a damning picture of the former president's family business but did not advance a larger investigation into the man himself.

The executive, Allen H Weisselberg, is required to testify at the company's trial if prosecutors choose to call him, and to admit his role in conspiring with Trump's company to carry out the tax scheme, as part of the plea agreement with the Manhattan district attorney's office. That testimony could tip the scales against the Trump Organization as it prepares for an October trial on the same charges.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and admitted he failed to pay taxes on $1.7 million in income, which included luxury perks like rent and utilities for a Manhattan apartment, leases for two Mercedes-Benz cars, and private school tuition for his grandchildren.

He admitted hiding those benefits from his accountant in order to underreport his income and knowingly omitting the income from his personal tax returns.

Weisselberg answered the judge's specific questions about the scheme in hushed and barely audible tones, repeatedly saying "Yes, your honour."

He will pay nearly $2 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties as part of the agreement and waive any right to appeal.

Weisselberg will be sentenced after the Trump Organization's trial, according to Judge Juan Merchan. He stated that the deal called for a five-month sentence followed by five years of probation. "I would be at liberty to impose any lawful sentence, which in your case includes imprisonment from 5 to 15 years," the judge warned Weisselberg if he did not meet all of the conditions of the plea agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)



