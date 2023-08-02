'All I saw were airbags': US sewing blogger making social media video captures car crash in her yard

A sewing blogger in the United States, who was in the middle of recording a video on social media, captured an airborne car crashing in her yard. Jen Wesner from Florida was recording an instructional video on sewing when the car came out of nowhere and crashed. The impact caused a thud sound on the window of the room where she was recording and objects mounted on the wall and the window fell off.

Wesner froze for a few seconds and then went outside to help the driver. According to a report by CTV News, the blogger said, "All I saw were airbags. So I kept saying: Are you okay, Are you okay?"

The driver appeared to be unhurt and was apologetic for the crash.

Who is the driver?

As per the CTV News report, the driver worked for a food delivery service. The police said the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and hit a drainage ditch that sent the car airborne, right into Wesner’s property.

Police said if there was less of an incline, the car “would have hit the house.”

