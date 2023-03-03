Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have violated ethics in Met Gala appearance: House report

Documents released by House Ethics Committee of US House of Representatives on Thursday (March 2) said that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have violated House rules during her appearance at Met Gala in 2021.

The report, prepared by Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) says that it had “substantial reason to believe” that Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez “may have accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021,”

Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic is a Democratic Representative from New York and a very visible, vocal member of younger generation of American lawmakers. She had grabbed headlines during her appearance in Met Gala. She wore a white dress with "Tax the rich" written on it in big red letters.

“Rep. Ocasio-Cortez received a series of goods and services which she did not pay for until the OCE opened this review,” according to the report, which cited her dress, makeup, hair styling and transportation.

“But for the OCE opening this review, it appears that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez may not have paid for several thousands of dollars’ worth of goods and services provided to her.”

The matter was referred to bipartisan House Committee on Ethics in June in a 5-0 vote by the OCE.

It is being alleged that Ocasio-Cortez was slow in her payments to make-up artists and hair stylists.



Ocasio-Cotez's spokesperson acknowledged the delays but added that the lawmaker found the delays "unacceptable"

“The congresswoman finds these delays unacceptable, and she has taken several steps to ensure nothing of this nature will happen again,” said Communications Director Lauren Hitt as quoted by Forbes.

