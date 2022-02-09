Al Qaeda's Zawahiri surfaces in video again; calls on Muslims to champion cause of 'oppressed'

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri released another anti-atheism video on Wednesday.

SITE Intelligence Group which tracks terror-related activities on social media said the terrorist leader called on Muslims worldwide to champion the cause of the "oppressed" in the 32-minute video.

AQ Leader Zawahiri Again Calls on Muslims to Champion Causes of "Oppressed" Peoples in 3rd Episode of Anti-Atheism Series

Al-Zawahiri had released another video on February 4 in a series called "deal of the century or the crusade of the century".

The whereabouts of the Al Qaeda chief is unknown with reports claiming he has been unwell for some time.

In a video posted in November last year, al-Zawahiri had attacked United Nations for being hostile towards Islam stating that “the United Nations was created by the victorious powers in the Second World War with the aim of imposing a political system and doctrine on the entire world."

The Al Qaeda leader had also posted a video during the 9/11 anniversary last year on Telegram with the title "Jerusalem will not be Judaised". However, Islamic State(IS) and other terrorist networks had cast doubts on the authenticity of the video.

In the 9/11 video, Zawahiri had said 19 Mujahideen fighters had "wounded America's heart" referring to the attackers who carried out the attacks on September 2001 in New York and Washington.

Zawahiri had succeeded Osama bin Laden after the Al Qaeda chief was killed in a US raid at his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan in May 2011.

(With inputs from Agencies)