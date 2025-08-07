/Wrong remains of Air India crash victim from UK: Sister seeks accountability for those behind mislabelling

A British woman whose brother died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad in India's Gujarat state, and then received the wrong body has said the incident has "added trauma" to her family. Arwen Greenlaw, whose sister Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, 39, and his husband Jamie, 45, died in the tragic plane crash on June 12, has demanded closure as well as accountability for those who mislabelled her brother's remains.

Speaking on a BBC show, Greenlaw said she wanted "dignity" for her brother and "closure for the family".

"If that is not possible - because the worst case scenario is that he has been cremated as somebody else - then we need to know that in order to move on," she added.

Greenlaw alleged "lack of forensic protocols" at the scene of the crash, and said the mislabelled remains has added trauma to her family.

Expressing shock she further said, "I think the whole family were and still are in complete disbelief because it is things that happen on the news and to other people. It was shocking and is confusing."

The British Foreign Office speaking on the remains mix-up said the formal identification of bodies is a matter for the Indian authorities, while it continues to provide all necessary support to families affected by the Air India crash.

A London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Air India crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on June 12. Except for one survivor, all 241 people, including 53 Britons on board the flight lost their lives in the mishap.

A preliminary report in to the incident found the plane’s fuel switches had been moved to cut-off just seconds after take-off, poiting fingers at a possible technical glitch or a sabotage.