/Gravitas: Chat with your beloved ghost through AI

What if technology could give you one more chance to hear the voice of someone you loved and tell them everything you never got to say?

Because of artificial intelligence, that idea is no longer just imagination. More families are reportedly using AI to create digital versions of loved ones who have passed away. These AI-powered "ghosts" learn from photos, videos, voice recordings, emails and social media posts to recreate the way a person looked, sounded and even responded in conversations.

According to a CBS report, American researchers began exploring how technology could help people preserve memories in a more personal way. Their studies showed that many people find comfort in talking to an AI version of someone they deeply miss.

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In a recent research paper, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder studied how people reacted after interacting with AI versions of loved ones. Participants shared memories, personality traits and stories about those they had lost. Researchers found that many were surprised by how convincingly AI recreated familiar conversations using only limited information.

Several private companies now offer these services, allowing users to chat with lifelike digital avatars that can answer questions in a familiar voice.

However, experts also warn that these AI versions can sometimes generate responses the real person never actually said, raising ethical concerns. Researchers also found that people preferred conversations that felt authentic. Even a single unfamiliar nickname or phrase often broke the emotional connection.

Experts clarified that these AI "ghosts" are different from deepfakes. While deepfakes are created to mislead people, these digital memorials are designed to help families cope with loss and preserve cherished memories.