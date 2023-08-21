Ahead of US-South Korea military drills, Kim oversees cruise missile launch: Reports

Ahead of the start of a major joint exercise between Seoul and Washington, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visited a navy unit and oversaw a strategic cruise missile test, state media agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday (August 21).

The agency added that Kim inspected one of the fleets in the East Sea, more colloquially known as the Sea of Japan and watched, while the crew staged a drill launching "strategic cruise missiles".

It wasn't divulged when the visit took place or what type of exact missile was launched. The images, however, showed him watching a soaring missile from the patrol ship from another place, not on the vessel.

South Korea and the US kick off the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills on August 21 that will run through August 31 to act as a counterbalance against the growing threats from the nuclear-armed North. Pyongyang has not hidden its distaste for the exercise, saying it was "rehearsals for an invasion" and that it would take "overwhelming" action in response.

Earlier this month, Kim, taking evasive actions, ordered the authorities to boost the production of missiles and artillery shells in order to be prepared for war. Kim reportedly visited key munitions factories that produce tactical missiles, missile launch platforms, armoured vehicles and artillery shells and gave the orders.

"Our army must thoroughly secure overwhelming military power and solid readiness to handle any war at any time, so that the enemy does not dare to use force, and would be annihilated if it does," said Kim, according to state media reports.

Pyongyang is miffed

Notably, the apparent "cruise missile launch" comes days after US President Joe Biden hosted South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David. It was the first time that the three countries and their leaders met for a standalone summit where North Korea formed a major part of the talks.

Pyongyang may have been irked by the fact that the three countries agreed to a multi-year plan of regular exercises in all domains. They also made a formal "commitment to consult" during crises, with Biden saying they would open a hotline.

On Sunday (August 20), a Reuters report stated that hackers believed to be linked to a North Korean group that researchers call Kimsuky, had carried out hacking operations over the joint military exercise.

(With inputs from agencies)