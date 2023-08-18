Russia behind North Korea's ICBM programme? | WION Fineprint

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile has ignited a serious debate about a possible Russian role in Pyongyang's dramatic missile development a report by Washington-based Center for strategic and International Studies has argued that North Korea's for song 18 ICBM is likely the result of technical cooperation that has been sourced from Russia other researchers do not concur with the Russian angle rather they've pointed out towards the Chinese role.

