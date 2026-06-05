Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday (Jun 4) slammed the “aggressiveness and perversity” of the United States after US President Donald Trump’s administration announced new sanctions on him and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family. This comes as Washington ramps up pressure on its communist-led neighbour.
“The aggressiveness and perversity of the Yankee government will clash with our decision to confront the worst scenarios and resist the imperialist onslaught,” Diaz-Canel wrote on X, adding that the sanctions “strengthen the blockade and scenario of conflict between Cuba and the United States.”
(More to follow)