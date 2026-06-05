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‘Aggressive and perverse’: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel slams new US sanctions

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 08:15 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 08:16 IST
‘Aggressive and perverse’: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel slams new US sanctions

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Photograph: (AFP)

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Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned new U.S. sanctions imposed by the administration of Donald Trump, calling them aggressive and hostile, and vowed Cuba would resist US pressure.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday (Jun 4) slammed the “aggressiveness and perversity” of the United States after US President Donald Trump’s administration announced new sanctions on him and some of his immediate family, alongside members of the Castro family. This comes as Washington ramps up pressure on its communist-led neighbour.

“The aggressiveness and perversity of the Yankee government will clash with our decision to confront the worst scenarios and resist the imperialist onslaught,” Diaz-Canel wrote on X, adding that the sanctions “strengthen the blockade and scenario of conflict between Cuba and the United States.”

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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