/After weeks of chaos, US House passes $1.2 trillion funding package to end partial shutdown

The US House of Representatives passed a roughly $1.2 trillion spending package on Tuesday (Feb 3) to end the partial government shutdown in the country. The measure was sent to the American president, Donald Trump, and also set the stage for debate over Homeland Security funding in Congress. The vote was 217-214. The funding will cover the vast majority of the government's budget for the budget year ending September 30.

The POTUS has said he will sign the bill when it reaches his desk. Trump has been pressuring Republicans to adopt the spending bill and end the shutdown.

