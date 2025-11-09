Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 04, 2026, 01:40 IST | Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 01:52 IST
After weeks of chaos, US House passes $1.2 trillion funding package to end partial shutdown

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The US House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill to end the partial government shutdown, sending it to President Donald Trump, who confirmed he will sign it.

The US House of Representatives passed a roughly $1.2 trillion spending package on Tuesday (Feb 3) to end the partial government shutdown in the country. The measure was sent to the American president, Donald Trump, and also set the stage for debate over Homeland Security funding in Congress. The vote was 217-214. The funding will cover the vast majority of the government's budget for the budget year ending September 30.

The POTUS has said he will sign the bill when it reaches his desk. Trump has been pressuring Republicans to adopt the spending bill and end the shutdown.

"We will work together in good faith to address the issues that have been raised, but we cannot have another long, pointless, and destructive Shutdown that will hurt our Country so badly," Trump said in a Truth Social post in reference to a record 43-day closure last summer.

