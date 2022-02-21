After months of COVID-19 closure, Australia fully reopens borders to international visitors

After nearly two years of strict coronavirus (COVID-19) measures on international travel and lockdown, Australia on Monday (February 21) fully reopened its international borders to those who are jabbed against the deadly virus.

On the first day after reopening, more than 50 international flights will reach the country throughout the day. Al least 27 flights will touch down in Sydney.

People are excited to be reunited with their family and friends as the tourism and hospitality sectors in the country as it looks forward to rebuilding after getting severely impacted by the Covid-related restrictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters, "It is a very exciting day, one that I have been looking forward to for a long time, from the day that I first shut that border right at the start of the pandemic."

Tourism is one of Australia's biggest industries that was largely impacted by the virus, crippling the economy. For the unversed, the Australian tourism industry is worth more than $43 billion and employs about 5 per cent of the country's workforce.

It has been understood that Australia's outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant has passed its peak with hospital admissions steadily falling over the past three weeks.

The bulk of Australia's pandemic total of about 2.7 million confirmed cases has been detected since the emergence of Omicron in late November. Total deaths stood at 4,929.

(With inputs from agencies)