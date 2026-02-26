/Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pakistan, says Taliban military

Afghanistan has initiated offensive actions against Pakistani military positions along the border, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Thursday (February 26). The move comes in retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes. “In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line,” Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration, said in a post on X.
According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, Afghan forces have seized 15 Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line. These include two positions in the Nawo area of Nangarhar’s Dor Baba district, three in the Anargi area of Gushteh district, and two in the Doklam area of Konar Naray district. The Afghan government stated that the operation was carried out in response to Pakistani military attacks and warned that further retaliation could follow.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have continued to rise, with both countries accusing each other of initiating clashes and breaching the ceasefire. Earlier, Pakistan said it had targeted hideouts belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State, Khorasan Province (ISKP) inside Afghanistan. Kabul, however, claimed that Pakistani airstrikes resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.
The cross-border strikes occurred just days after a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a security checkpoint in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 11 soldiers and a child. Officials later identified the bomber as an Afghan national. In a separate incident in Bannu, another suicide blast claimed the lives of two soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel. In response to the attacks, Pakistan’s military declared that it would show no restraint and would continue pursuing those responsible “irrespective of their location,” underscoring the escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.