/Afghanistan launches retaliatory strikes on Pakistan, says Taliban military

Afghanistan has initiated offensive actions against Pakistani military positions along the border, according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Thursday (February 26). The move comes in retaliation for recent Pakistani airstrikes. “In response to repeated provocations and violations by Pakistani military circles, large-scale offensive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions and installations along the Durand Line,” Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration, said in a post on X.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, Afghan forces have seized 15 Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line. These include two positions in the Nawo area of Nangarhar’s Dor Baba district, three in the Anargi area of Gushteh district, and two in the Doklam area of Konar Naray district. The Afghan government stated that the operation was carried out in response to Pakistani military attacks and warned that further retaliation could follow.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have continued to rise, with both countries accusing each other of initiating clashes and breaching the ceasefire. Earlier, Pakistan said it had targeted hideouts belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State, Khorasan Province (ISKP) inside Afghanistan. Kabul, however, claimed that Pakistani airstrikes resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.