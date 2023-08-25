'Absolute lie': Kremlin rejects accusations of killing Wagner chief Prigozhin

The Kremlin has rejected allegations of its involvement in the killing of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. This comes as US officials have suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin might have ordered Prigozhin's killing and it could have been an intentional plane explosion. However, in a new statement, the Kremlin has dismissed these claims terming it an "absolute lie". Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated “There is a lot of speculation around this disaster, around the tragic death of the passengers on the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the west all these speculations are presented from a certain angle. This is all an absolute lie.”

The circumstances of Prigozhin's death, in a plane crash or due to an explosion, are under debate. Russian President Vladimir Putin also issued a decree requiring allegiance oaths from Wagner and other private military company personnel.

Fatal crash of Wagner Chief's jet spurs speculation

Yevgeny Prigozhin's death is thought to have occurred in the crash of his Embraer jet, which went down northwest of Moscow. Prigozhin had previously resisted placing his mercenaries under direct state control, despite Putin's request.

Prigozhin's refusal to comply with this directive led to escalating tensions with the Russian government, particularly the defence ministry. He had undertaken actions that directly challenged the government's authority, including the recent armed rebellion.

Confirmation delays

Russian officials have been slow in confirming Prigozhin's death, but his name was listed on the flight manifest published by Russian aviation authorities. Putin, as per Peskov, was awaiting the results of a comprehensive investigation into the crash before making any official statements. Prigozhin's use of body doubles, multiple passports, and disguises had previously led to false reports of his death.

Putin said the Wagner chief made "some serious mistakes in his life". Despite differences, Putin also acknowledged Prigozhin's contributions to the war in Ukraine.

The UK Ministry of Defence noted that definitive proof of Prigozhin's presence on the ill-fated flight is lacking due to his extensive security measures. However, there is a high likelihood of his demise, they added.