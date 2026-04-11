/A war he opposed, a deal he must deliver: JD Vance tasked with leading US-Iran peace talks despite past opposition to foreign wars

US Vice President JD Vance has emerged as the central figure in the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to end the ongoing conflict with Iran, despite his long-standing criticism of American military involvement overseas.

Vance, who has consistently voiced scepticism about foreign interventions, was recently in Budapest on a political outreach visit supporting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán when he was unexpectedly tasked by Trump with leading high-stakes peace negotiations with Iran in Islamabad.

The move has placed the vice president at the forefront of one of the most consequential diplomatic missions of his career, tying him directly to a conflict he had previously sought to avoid. Known for advocating restraint in US foreign policy, Vance had earlier expressed concern about deep American involvement in West Asia and had kept his distance during the initial phase of the crisis.

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According to a senior administration official, Trump’s decision to appoint Vance was intended to lend political weight and authority to the negotiations. The talks, being held in Pakistan with the involvement of regional mediators, are expected to mark the most significant engagement between the United States and Iran since the Iranian Revolution, the official said, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Officials also indicated that Vance’s role has expanded considerably in recent weeks, reflecting Trump’s increasing reliance on him for sensitive assignments that extend beyond domestic policy matters.

The diplomatic push comes amid deep divisions within US political circles, including among Trump’s own support base, where opposition to foreign conflicts remains strong. Vance, once aligned with that sentiment, now finds himself defending a negotiation process that could shape the trajectory of US involvement in West Asia.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest the vice president is acutely aware of the stakes. The outcome of the talks could either establish him as a credible international dealmaker or politically tether him to a prolonged and potentially unpopular conflict.