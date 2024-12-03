Beijing, China

The doctors in China have come up with a minor surgery for treating Alzheimer’s disease which many have said is “effective for 60 to 80 per cent of patients” and has increased hopes among many patients.

The new surgical treatment involves four small incisions in the neck of the patient and has been conducted on various patients at top public hospitals across China.

Even though the treatment has come up as a promising one, some medical experts have said that more studies are required to test it.

The surgical procedure is known as “lymphatic-venous anastomosis” (LVA) and it connects the lymph vessels of the patient to veins near the neck, which speeds up the flow and drainage of lymph fluid that, as per the doctors, boosts the removal of harmful proteins, which include beta-amyloid, and slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Is the surgery effective?

A doctor from the team of Chongqing Medical University, Cheng Chongjie, shared a series of videos last month on social media in which he said that the surgery proved effective in more than half of the patients.

“Two domestic medical centres have performed hundreds of LVA operations, and their results show that this procedure is effective for 60 to 80 per cent of patients,” Chongjie said.

However, he added that the effectiveness varied, as 30 per cent of patients experienced no remission of the disease.

However, Cheng still encouraged patients to consider the surgery since it is a comparatively non-invasive procedure. “Even if the surgery doesn’t work, it won’t have a big impact,” he added.

The treatment, additionally, did not pose any major financial burden. As per Cheng, the surgery costs less than 50,000 yuan (US$6,900) and the cost to patients is less after China’s national health insurance reimburses it.

In the video clip, Cheng said, “This surgery was invented by the Chinese, so it’s useless to ask foreign [experts], they may not even believe how the Chinese can find a way to treat Alzheimer’s.”

(With inputs from agencies)