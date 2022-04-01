A new hope? Rare Sumatran rhino born in captivity in Indonesia

In what can be a "hope for the endangered species", a rare Sumatran rhino has been born in captivity in Indonesia, said wildlife officials.

On March 24, rhino Rosa gave birth to a newborn, who is a female, at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary in Way Kambas National Park.

The news of the newborn’s birth was shared by the International Rhino Foundation (IRF) on Monday.

Also Read: In new addition, New Zealand parliament garden gets cannabis plant, courtesy protesters

Wiratno, Director General, Conservation, Environment Ministry, said, "The birth of the Sumatran rhino is good news amid the efforts of the Indonesian government and partners to increase the Sumatran rhino population."

In the world, less than 80 Sumatran rhinos have been left as per the IRF. It is listed among the critically endangered species by the World Wildlife Fund.

Although they were once found in eastern Himalayas. Now, they are surviving on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Borneo only.

Watch | A story of hope: Rare Sumatran rhino born in Indonesia

Over the years, the existence of these rhinos has been endangered due to loss of habitat, poaching, etc. In last 15 years, only two female rhinos have reproduced in captivity.

In the press release, wildlife officials said that Rosa had earlier lost eight pregnancies. The birth of the calf has taken place at the only facility where Sumatran rhinos are able to breed naturally.

In a statement, Nina Fascione, executive director, IRF, said, "Rosa's pregnancy represents new hope for this critically endangered species. This is a momentous occasion for a critically imperiled species. We share the excitement of this birth with the world!"

(With inputs from agencies)