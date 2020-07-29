A modified strain of cannabis was recently able to kill cancer cells

Marijuana is called the magic plant by many, and it might be for good reason after all! The plant, which has been effectively used to limit the ill effects of many ailments including anxiety and paranoia was also used to limit chronic pain among patients.

The plant’s anti-cancer properties have been noted by scientists over the last decade. However, the stigma surrounding the plant and its classification as a narcotic in many countries has largely kept the research limited.

Regardless, its effectiveness on treating many forms of cancers has been long recorded.

Recently, researchers found that the cannabis attacked cancer cells in patients, and could eventually cure the disease.

Killing cancer cells with cannabis

Undertaken at the University of Newcastle in Australia, cancer researcher Matt Dun spent three years studying various strains of cannabis and how they affect cancer cells. He found that a certain strain of the plant was able to destroy cancer cells, while also not harming the body’s own cells.



A nurse looks at vials with cannabidiol (CBD) oil during the opening of a cannabis (marijuana) clinic at the Department of Development of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine in Bangkok on January 6, 2020. | AFP

The press release from the university claimed that that “medicinal cannabis can kill or inhibit cancer cells without impacting normal cells, revealing its potential as a treatment rather than simply a relief medication”. Cannabis has for long been used to relieve pain among cancer patients, and remains harmless, as opposed to chemotherapy which has a lot of side effects. Cannabinoids (CBD) are known for pain relief.

The strain has been named “Eve” contained less than 1 per cent of THC than was expected, implying it does not get one “high”. At the same, it possessed high levels of CBDs which are known to provide relief.

"Eve"

The researchers attempted to kill leukaemia cells and realised that they were easily destroyed by cannabis’ chemical compounds, while remaining harmless to white blood cells in the body, which are important. They further intend to develop the strain “Eve” to ascertain its usefulness in killing cancer cells.

Now, the scientists intend to expand their testing on other types of cancer kills. The biggest roadblock in all cannabis-related studies is its classification as a “drug” in many countries. The US, for instance continues to categorise it in the same box as heroin. However, cannabis is naturally occurring and is harmless when consumed through other means than smoking. Even when smoking, it’s the smoke that is the concern, not the cannabis itself.

Many researchers had earlier found how cannabis killed symptoms of cancer, but this a first in terms of completely killing off cancerous cells.

Additionally, treatments with low-THC or “high inducing” concentrations have little to no risk when compared to contemporary forms of treatment which also cause immense side effects.