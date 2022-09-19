'A dystopian nightmare': Chinese firm films employees in loo as a method of enforcing its 'no smoking rule'

A Chinese business has come under fire for allegedly placing cameras in the restrooms used by its employees. According to reports, these cameras were installed to keep an eye out for employees who defied the rigorous no-smoking rule at the company.

The company in question is a subsidiary of China Aviation Lithium Battery, a state-owned battery producer located in Xiamen, in the southern Chinese province of Fujian.

According to mainland Chinese news organisation Red Star News, images from an internal correspondence claiming to show three employees hiding in the bathroom to smoke have gone viral on social media.

The three images show employees sitting on a toilet smoking while using the phone, and these were also used by the company to warn other employees against violating its policies.

Red Star News reports citing a staff member that the surveillance cameras were set up earlier this year to detect offenders of the indoor smoking ban.

In response to concerns that the cameras violated people's privacy, he said, “The cameras will definitely catch private moments, but frankly speaking, the policy has advantages and disadvantages."

Apparently the battery firm apparently also publicised each man's punishment along with the images; two were allegedly fired, while the third allegedly received a formal warning and cancellation of his monthly bonus.

Netizens have called out China for its overzealous surveillance, and have voiced concerns about privacy, calling the move a "dystopian nightmare".

"Authoritarians doing what they do best....authorataranize. I been to china. They got cameras everywhere. Total dystopian nightmare., said one user on Twitter adding "Someone please explain to be why they also have cameras in toilet? What golden nuggets of truth are you looking for Xi?".

According to a 2019 analysis from industry analyst IHS Markit, more than half of the surveillance cameras in use worldwide are situated in China.

