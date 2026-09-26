/A court says the Pentagon can blacklist Anthropic for refusing to allow autonomous weapons

An AI company drew a line about how its technology could be used by the military. A federal appeals court has now ruled that the government was within its rights to punish it for that.

In a 2-1 decision, the US Court of Appeals in Washington upheld the Pentagon's designation of Anthropic — maker of the Claude models — as a national-security supply-chain risk. The designation followed Anthropic's refusal to allow its products to be used for autonomous weapons or mass surveillance.

What The Court Decided

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The majority found it was reasonable for the Pentagon to blacklist Anthropic after that refusal. It rejected the company's claim that the designation was retaliation for its stated views on AI safety and ethics.

In plain terms: the court accepted that the Defense Department can treat a supplier's refusal to build certain capabilities as a supply-chain risk, and act on it. Anthropic says the designation, made in March, has cost it billions in lost business and damaged its reputation ahead of a closely watched public listing.

The Ruling That Points The Other Way

This is where the story gets genuinely complicated, and any fair account has to hold both halves.

A separate federal judge in San Francisco ruled last month that a parallel Pentagon designation of Anthropic was unlawful — finding that the government had retaliated against the company in violation of the First Amendment. The Pentagon had used two different legal designations to blacklist the same company, and the two have now produced opposite rulings.

So the legal picture is not settled. One court says the blacklisting was a reasonable security judgement; another says it was unconstitutional retaliation. Anthropic is considering asking the full appeals court to review this week's decision.

The Principle At Stake

Strip away the specifics and the question underneath is sharp: can a government penalise a contractor for refusing, on ethical grounds, to build something?

One reading defends the Pentagon. The military is entitled to suppliers who will meet its needs, and a vendor that will not provide certain capabilities is, from a procurement standpoint, genuinely less useful — calling that a supply-chain consideration is not obviously pretextual.

The other reading is more troubling. If refusing to build autonomous weapons is enough to be branded a national-security risk, then ethical restraint becomes a competitive liability, and the incentive runs toward companies that impose no limits at all. That is a strange result to encourage in exactly the technology where restraint may matter most.

Both readings have force, which is presumably why two courts reached opposite conclusions.

Why It Matters Beyond Anthropic

The outcome sets an incentive for every AI company weighing how far to go with military work.

If drawing ethical lines around military use invites blacklisting, the market signal to the rest of the industry is to draw fewer lines. Anthropic has built its identity on safety and restraint, and this ruling makes that identity costly in defence contracting specifically. What other companies conclude from watching that is the part that outlasts this case.

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