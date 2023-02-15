A boy who was saved during the Thai cave rescue has died

One of the boys who was saved during the Thai cave rescue in 2018, has died of a reported head injury. Duangpetch Promthep was one of the 12 boys who were rescued following a massive operation that went on for two weeks. The 17-year-old was in UK when he passed away. The exact reason of his death isn't clear yet. However, it is being said that a head injury killed him. The Thai cave rescue had garnered worldwide headlines at the time and the incident was retold later in several books, films and a Netflix series.

Duangpetch Promthep had enrolled in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester late last year. Promthep used to captain the Thai boys' football team which was trapped in a cave in Chiang Rai province, along with the coach, for two weeks.

The news of his demise was shared by his mother with the Wat Doi Wao temple in his home town in Chiang Rai. Notably, the boys' football team used to visit the temple frequently. Some of his teammates who were stuck with him in the cave also shared the news on their social media accounts.

A condolence message was posted by the temple on Facebook on Wednesday for Promthep, who was also known as Dom. "May Dom's soul rest in peace," said the post. The post also carried pictures of the football team with the temple. monks.

Thai non-profit, Zico Foundation, that had helped Dom win a scholarship to study in England, also expressed condolences on Facebook.

The Wild Boars (Moo Pa in Thai) football team, that Promthep was a part of, had gone exploring inside the Tham Luang cave on June 23, 2018 but was trapped by rising flood waters. Promthep was 13 at the time and the other boys were aged between 11 and 16.

A dramatic search and rescue effort ensued involving nearly 100 Thai and foreign divers. The boys and their coach were sedated with the drug ketamine while being finally rescued two weeks later.

(With inputs from agencies)

